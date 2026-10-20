Former PM Sheikh Hasina to return to Bangladesh in December
Sheikh Hasina, former prime minister of Bangladesh, says she's heading back home in December, even though she knows there are real risks.
Addressing a Washington-based press conference virtually, Hasina shared that she's prepared for anything, including, "I know they can kill me, arrest me and torture me... It's my responsibility to go."
Hasina accuses government of silencing critics
Hasina has been living in India since her government collapsed in August 2024.
She's made bold returns before, like in 1981 and during the 2007 emergency, when things were tense at home.
This time, she's calling out the current government for using criminal charges to silence critics and is pushing for fair trials and true democracy.
Hasina says her comeback is about making politics more inclusive and giving everyone a voice.