France advances forward deterrence sending nuclear capable Rafales to Europe
France is pursuing its "Forward Deterrence" plan, aiming to boost Europe's security by sending nuclear-capable Rafale fighter jets to partner countries.
This move comes as the US urges NATO allies to step up defense spending and is meant to help counter Russian threats.
France, 10 states may host Rafales
10 European nations, including the UK Germany, and Poland, could be teaming up with France for joint military drills and intelligence sharing.
The big update: Rafale jets could involve deploying nuclear-capable Rafale fighters to allied countries, strengthening France's independent nuclear deterrent.
Italy and the Baltic states aren't part of this yet.
The plan fits into existing partnerships like recent joint exercises with Britain and aims to make Europe a bit less reliant on US nuclear weapons while keeping NATO ties strong.