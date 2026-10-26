France advances forward deterrence sending nuclear capable Rafales to Europe

10 European nations, including the UK Germany, and Poland, could be teaming up with France for joint military drills and intelligence sharing.

The big update: Rafale jets could involve deploying nuclear-capable Rafale fighters to allied countries, strengthening France's independent nuclear deterrent.

Italy and the Baltic states aren't part of this yet.

The plan fits into existing partnerships like recent joint exercises with Britain and aims to make Europe a bit less reliant on US nuclear weapons while keeping NATO ties strong.