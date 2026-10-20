France faces worst street unrest in a long time
France is seeing its worst street unrest in a long time, with major cities hit by violent clashes between protesters and police.
Over just one weekend, around 2,400 people were arrested as shops were looted and cars set on fire.
Protests against rising living costs and poor school conditions occurred alongside the violence, while police tactics and the government's response also drew scrutiny.
President Macron called out insurrectionist elements from radical far-left groups, joined by numerous criminals, for fueling the violence and said the government is cracking down hard.
Limoges fires nearly destroy city hall
The destruction feels a lot like the 2018 yellow vest protests, with fires nearly destroying a historic city hall in Limoges.
Student groups are planning more demonstrations, while officials face tough questions about police use of force that's left some protesters badly hurt.
As authorities try to restore order, they're also under pressure to tackle the deeper issues, like cost of living, that sparked these protests in the first place.