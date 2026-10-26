France records more than 1,300 arrests in rising living-cost protests
World
This weekend, France saw more than 1,300 arrests after protests against rising living costs got out of hand.
Cities like Paris, Marseille, and Lyon witnessed clashes: police used tear gas and water cannons, while some protesters even fired fireworks at officers.
France deploys about 70,000 security personnel
The anger on the streets is mainly about inflation making everyday life tougher.
To keep things under control, France deployed about 70,000 security personnel nationwide.
The Yellow Vests movement is not backing down either. They have already announced another round of protests for October 31.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez called attacks on police "intolerable" and thanked officers for their dedication during these tense times.