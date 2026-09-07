France's beloved Salers cheese production threatened due to climate change

Salers cheese, a semi-hard raw cow's milk cheese with a protected designation of origin (AOP), has been particularly impacted by climate change.

The AOP certification ensures that all stages of production occur in a specific geographic area.

Salers is mainly made in Cantal, the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, where cows graze on nutrient-rich wild grasses at high altitudes.

However, this year's drought forced Lours to stop making Salers and switch to producing Cantal cheese instead.