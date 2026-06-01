France seizes another Russian-linked oil tanker; Moscow calls it 'illegal' 

The French Navy has seized an oil tanker carrying Russian oil in the Atlantic. The ship, named Tagor, was intercepted on Sunday while sailing from a Russian port. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the seizure on social media platform X, emphasizing that it was done "in international waters, with the support of several partners including the United Kingdom, in strict compliance with the law of the sea."

Sanctions violation Macron condemns circumvention of international sanctions Macron condemned the circumvention of international sanctions, stating, "It is unacceptable for ships to circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea, and fund the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years." He also highlighted environmental and security risks posed by such vessels. The Tagor had been sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Diplomatic tensions Russia calls seizure illegal, demands information on crew The Kremlin has reacted strongly to the seizure, calling it "illegal, bordering on international piracy." Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said they disagreed with France's claim of compliance with international law. The captain of the Tagor is believed to be a Russian citizen and the Russian embassy in Paris has sought information from French authorities about any Russian crew members onboard.

Advertisement