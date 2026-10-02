France shutters about 400 schools after protests turned destructive
World
About 400 schools across France had to shut their doors on Friday after protests over teacher shortages and poor school conditions turned destructive.
The demonstrations, which erupted in the Paris region last month and have spread nationwide, led to fires at at least two high schools and left many students without a safe place to learn.
Education Minister Edouard Geffray confirmed closures
Education Minister Edouard Geffray confirmed the closures, saying unrest has spread nationwide since protests erupted in the Paris region last month.
Some government reports suggested far-left groups might be involved, though an LFI lawmaker denied it.
With teachers facing threats in places like Marseille, the impact on students' education and safety is becoming a big concern.