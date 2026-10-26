France's PM Sebastien Lecornu meets Paris student leaders amid protests
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France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is sitting down with student leaders on Monday, hoping to ease tensions after weeks of protests over education reforms and the cost of living.
The talks, held at his Paris office, come after students blocked schools and called out what they see as harsh police responses.
Education ministers Geffray and Baptiste join
Education Ministers Edouard Geffray and Philippe Baptiste will join the meeting, with a press conference set for later in the day.
Protests have already led to serious injuries and thousands of arrests, fueling more frustration among young people.
The government says it wants to address concerns about school conditions, police actions, and broader worries about affordability in France right now.