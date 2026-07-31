French ex-pilot, who claimed India lost Rafales, 'spied' for China  

Chuet, a dual French-Canadian national, served in the French Navy until around 2021.

During his career, he flew Super Etendard and Rafale M fighters from France's only aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle.

According to French media reports, he is alleged to have made at least two undeclared trips to China in September 2018 and August 2019, funded by South Africa-based TFASA (Test Flying Academy of South Africa), while still in the Navy.