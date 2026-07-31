French ex-pilot, who claimed India lost Rafales, 'spied' for China
What's the story
Former French Navy pilot Pierre-Henri Chuet is under investigation in France for allegedly passing sensitive military information to Chinese agents. The allegations first surfaced in 2023 and were revived in 2025, the year when Chuet publicly questioned the performance of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor. He had referred to Chinese fighters like the J-10C and JF-17 as "Rafale killers." He faces charges including sharing intelligence with a foreign power and disclosing national defense secrets.
Career overview
Who is Pierre-Henri Chuet?
Chuet, a dual French-Canadian national, served in the French Navy until around 2021.
During his career, he flew Super Etendard and Rafale M fighters from France's only aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle.
According to French media reports, he is alleged to have made at least two undeclared trips to China in September 2018 and August 2019, funded by South Africa-based TFASA (Test Flying Academy of South Africa), while still in the Navy.
Espionage allegations
Unauthorized trips to China
During these trips, Chuet allegedly conducted training sessions for Chinese military pilots.
The 2018 seminar covered technologies used for carrier landings, while the 2019 seminar focused on extensive aircraft carrier operations, such as training for naval aviators and landing signal officers (LSOs), the E-2C Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft, and Western military operations in Syria.
Chuet has denied the charges against him, telling Le Canard Enchaine that he only organized few seminars and that the trips "did not go well."
Legal proceedings
Chuet released, investigation continues
In April 2025, prosecutors told Le Parisien that they had received a referral from the Ministry of the Armed Forces regarding a former serviceman "suspected of sharing intelligence with a foreign power, disclosure of national defense secrets, violation of instructions, dual employment, and laundering of the proceeds of tax fraud."
The publication eventually identified the "former serviceman" as Chuet, leading to a preliminary investigation.
On Monday, the French investigative outlet, Intelligence Online, reported that Chuet had been placed in custody.
Public commentary
Chuet's controversial Rafale claim during India-Pakistan war
Chuet also gained notoriety as a defense commentator, running a YouTube channel with over 560,000 subscribers.
During Operation Sindoor, he controversially claimed an IAF Rafale was shot down by a Pakistan Air Force J-10C. However, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier dismissed these claims as false.
India has admitted to losing "some aircraft" during the conflict but denied any Rafales were lost.