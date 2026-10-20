French government bond yields hit 4.9937% highest since July 2002

French government bond yields reached 4.9937%, their highest since July 2002, in early October, while on Tuesday they were up 3 bps at 4.96%, thanks to a mix of weekend riots and more protests on the way.

Investors are getting nervous, and the gap between French and German bond yields widened to 152.50 basis points on Tuesday; it had earlier reached 158.67 basis points in early October, its highest level since November 2011.