France: 68,000 households without electricity amid record-breaking heatwave

Restoration efforts

Full power restoration not expected until end of today

The power outage occurred around 9:00pm on Tuesday (local time) in Ergue-Gaberic, a town near Quimper in Brittany. Despite the immediate response from teams at French grid operators RTE and Enedis, full power restoration is not expected until at least the end of today. "For technical reasons, RTE will not be able to re-connect the affected households during the course of the day; connections will be made, at the earliest, by the end of Wednesday," said an operator.