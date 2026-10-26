French President Macron says strong measures coming to calm protests
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French President Emmanuel Macron says his government is about to roll out some "strong measures" to calm the ongoing protests across France.
Speaking from Marseille on Monday, Macron acknowledged that protesters have real concerns and said he expects more demonstrations this Saturday.
Sebastien Lecornu meets high school unions
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is meeting with high school student unions and will share the government's plan later today.
The goal: actually listen to what people are upset about and try to lower tensions.
How the government responds now could really shape how things play out for young people and social stability in France.