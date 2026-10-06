Mass protests erupt in France over education funding

The protests have left 215 students and 715 police officers injured. Over 6,000 people have been arrested since the unrest began.

The situation took a turn for the worse when a student in Lens lost his hand during a confrontation with riot police. The student's hand blew off after he picked up a stun grenade.

Minister of National Education Edouard Geffray expressed concern over this incident but also condemned what he called "extreme violence within these movements."