Mass protests erupt in France over education funding
What's the story
Mass protests have erupted across France, with high school and university students leading the charge. The demonstrations are backed by major unions, including the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT). The protests were sparked by demands for better funding for French schools and have since turned violent, with hundreds of schools blockaded.
Rising tensions
Violence and injuries reported
The protests have left 215 students and 715 police officers injured. Over 6,000 people have been arrested since the unrest began.
The situation took a turn for the worse when a student in Lens lost his hand during a confrontation with riot police. The student's hand blew off after he picked up a stun grenade.
Minister of National Education Edouard Geffray expressed concern over this incident but also condemned what he called "extreme violence within these movements."
Unmet demands
Prime minister's address to students
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced measures to address student concerns but insisted that "We will make no concessions to violence."
The Union Syndicale Lycéenne (USL), a key protest organizer, said the government had offered "nothing concrete."
The protests have spread from Paris to other cities such as Lyon and Marseille, with students protesting overcrowded classrooms, dilapidated buildings, and teacher shortages.
Political fallout
Political blame game
The protests have been heavily politicized, with accusations from both sides of the political spectrum.
Hard-right politicians have blamed La France Insoumise (LFI) for fueling the protests and called for a new anti-rioting law.
Meanwhile, LFI leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon has accused police of "abuses of power" and urged people to protect youth demonstrations.
The left-wing mayor of Marseille also condemned violence but urged that young people must express themselves calmly.