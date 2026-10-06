French students protest overcrowded classrooms, over 5,000 arrested, 190 injured
World
Student protests have swept across France since last September, with young people calling out overcrowded classrooms, crumbling buildings, and not enough teachers.
The movement started in Paris but later spread nationwide, leading to over 5,000 arrests and at least 190 students reportedly injured so far.
Sebastien Lecornu unveils education plan
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu rolled out a plan to fix things, like improving facilities and classroom organization, but the Union Syndicale Lyceenne (USL) says it's not enough and lacks real details.
Even with a promised 1.2 billion-euro boost for education in the 2027 budget, many students aren't convinced.
Protests are still going strong as both sides hold their ground, with no clear solution yet in sight.