French unions launch nationwide strike this Thursday causing major disruptions
World
Big changes are coming to France this Thursday, with unions launching a mass strike across the country.
Expect major disruptions in hospitals, public transport, and schools.
The move reflects growing frustration with President Macron's government over rising living costs and tighter budgets.
France's debt soars amid protests
France's debt is soaring, and new budget cuts have people worried about poverty and less investment in things like climate action.
Students are also protesting crowded classrooms and poor conditions.
Meanwhile, rights groups are calling out harsh police tactics at protests, and authorities have set curfews as political tensions rise ahead of next year's presidential election.