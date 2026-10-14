From October 15 UK will sanction illegal Israeli settlement supporters
Starting October 15, the UK is rolling out new sanctions against people and organizations that support illegal Israeli settlements.
This means asset freezes for anyone blocking humanitarian aid or detaining people unlawfully.
Even banks and other companies could get caught up if they're involved.
It's all part of a bigger push under the U.K.'s human rights laws to crack down on serious violations of international law.
UK sanctions need 28 day approval
The UK will now quickly match sanctions already used by the E.U. the US Canada, or Australia, though Parliament needs to sign off within 28 days for them to stick around.
These measures last up to 112 days at first.
Despite some diplomatic fallout with Israel (including a consulate closure), the UK is sticking with these rules, especially since settlements like E1 could threaten hopes for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.