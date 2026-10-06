Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur expands recall of frozen berries
Heads up if you buy frozen berries: Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. expanded a recall to include additional lots of frozen berries sold at Walmart and one lot of berries sold at Trader Joe's.
The recalled products include Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend and Great Value Organic Blueberries, plus Trader Joe's Organic Mixed Berry Blend with use-by dates of Jan. 31, 2028 and Feb. 10, 2028 for Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend; Jan. 19, 2028, Feb. 9, 2028, and June 12, 2028 for Great Value Organic Blueberries; and Feb. 20, 2028.
Return or discard recalled berries
If you have these berries at home, it's best to toss them out or bring them back for a refund. No one has gotten sick yet, but safety first.
The recall was announced October 2 and affects stores in dozens of states, including Florida, Texas, and Michigan.
This move follows an earlier E. coli outbreak this summer that led to other recalls too.