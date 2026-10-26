Fuel shortage in Taiz forces incubator cuts at Yemeni-Swedish Hospital
World
A major fuel shortage in Taiz, Yemen, caused by ongoing conflict, has forced the Yemeni-Swedish Maternity and Childhood Hospital to cut its incubators from 40 to just 10.
Nurse Nada Ahmed says they're running dangerously low on fuel and oxygen, making it tough to keep newborns warm and safe.
Nawal Najeeb warns catastrophe for babies
hospital worker Nawal Najeeb warns that without more fuel soon, "It will be a catastrophe for the babies, a catastrophe of deaths and disabilities."
The situation is made worse by less food aid coming in and by UNICEF reporting 52,000 children are already acutely malnourished.
With fighting and displacement stretching resources thin, families here are facing some really tough days ahead.