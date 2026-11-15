Fujairah crash involving 18 vehicles and 5 trucks kills 14
A major road accident in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday left 14 people dead, including four Indian nationals, among them a 13-year-old boy and two 21-year-old twins.
The crash involved 18 vehicles and five trucks on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, making it one of the region's most serious recent accidents.
One truck driver detained, 30 injured
30 others were injured, with several Indian nationals among them.
Early reports say the disaster started when a car hit a stationary truck, then another truck carrying containers crashed and overturned.
Authorities are investigating the sequence of collisions and have detained one truck driver.
The family was visited by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and offered condolences.
The Ministry of Interior is stressing traffic safety as it works to figure out exactly what happened.