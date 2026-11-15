Fujairah crash involving 18 vehicles and 5 trucks kills 14

30 others were injured, with several Indian nationals among them.

Early reports say the disaster started when a car hit a stationary truck, then another truck carrying containers crashed and overturned.

Authorities are investigating the sequence of collisions and have detained one truck driver.

The family was visited by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and offered condolences.

The Ministry of Interior is stressing traffic safety as it works to figure out exactly what happened.