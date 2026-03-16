What is significance of UAE's Fujairah, attacked by Iranian drone

The United Arab Emirates 's (UAE) Port of Fujairah has temporarily halted oil-loading operations following a drone attack and fire. The port is a major bunkering hub and crude export terminal, accounting for approximately 1% of global demand. The suspension comes amid rising tensions in the region, especially after the United States bombed military targets on Iran 's Kharg Island oil export terminal.

Energy hub Strategic location of Fujairah port Fujairah is located on the Gulf of Oman, about 70 nautical miles from the Strait of Hormuz. The port is a key alternative route for oil exports, especially as tensions continue to plague the Strait. Last year, it exported an average of over 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and refined fuels.

Export route Importance of the port for UAE For the UAE, Fujairah is a strategic asset that allows the country to export its resources even when traditional routes are blocked. The port is linked to the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP), which allows for direct transport of crude oil from inland fields to the coast. This bypasses the Strait of Hormuz completely, making it crucial for maintaining exports amid geopolitical tensions.

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Attack impact Attack raises concerns over global oil supplies The drone attack on Fujairah port has raised concerns over global oil supplies. Witnesses reported seeing two columns of smoke rising from the terminal. The International Energy Agency had earlier warned that the world was facing its biggest oil supply crisis due to tensions in the region. Iran has also threatened more UAE ports, warning residents near Jebel Ali and Khalifa ports to evacuate.

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