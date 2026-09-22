'Iran must end arming Houthis': G7 nations
What's the story
The Group of Seven (G7) nations have called on Iran to end its support for the Houthi rebels in Yemen, stating it must "end its arming of and support" for the Houthis in Yemen. The foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States issued a joint statement condemning Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. They warned that these actions threaten regional and global energy security.
Peaceful resolution
'Reprehensible actions constitute dangerous pattern of escalation'
The G7 ministers also called on the Houthis to stop all military actions and return to political dialogue.
They said, "Their reprehensible actions constitute a dangerous pattern of escalation that risks further exacerbating the conflict, undermining international trade and creating global economic instability."
The statement was released ahead of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's address at the UN General Assembly in New York.
Conflict escalation
Yemen conflict displacing over 120,000 people
The conflict in Yemen has intensified after the Houthis captured territory along the Red Sea coast. This includes Bab al-Mandab Strait, a critical global shipping route.
The United Nations estimates over 120,000 Yemenis have been displaced due to this violence.
Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes and military support requests from the United Kingdom.
Diplomatic discussions
US considering military support for Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump is also considering military support for Saudi Arabia. This comes as tensions rise between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces in Yemen.
The Houthis claim to be part of an Iranian-led resistance against Western powers.
Despite Iran's denial of supplying arms to the Houthis, Western powers have intercepted Iranian shipments bound for Yemen during the civil war.
War aftermath
Yemen civil war has been raging since 2014
Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis overthrew the government in Sanaa. The conflict escalated with Saudi-led intervention in 2015.
A ceasefire broke down when the Houthis imposed a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia, launching attacks on its airports and oil facilities.
Despite controlling Bab al-Mandab, they claim no threat to international shipping but continue targeting Saudi vessels.