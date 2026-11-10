Gadi Eisenkot agrees parliamentary appointments: Kahana speaker, Lieberman committee chair
Israel's opposition leader, Gadi Eisenkot, agreed on parliamentary appointments after Netanyahu lost his parliamentary majority in last month's election.
Matan Kahana steps in as parliamentary speaker and Avigdor Lieberman takes over the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.
These moves are all about helping Eisenkot's Change bloc keep its grip on parliament as they try to form a new government.
Change bloc weighing Arab or ultra-Orthodox
The Change bloc also picked Roi Folman to chair the Arrangements Committee and Liran Avishar Ben-Horin for finance.
But now they're stuck deciding whether to team up with Arab parties or ultra-Orthodox factions.
Lieberman argued that an alliance with Arab parties would be unstable and instead wants to partner with ultra-Orthodox groups, even though that could mean backing away from promised reforms on military service and education.