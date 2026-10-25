Israel elections: Who is Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's biggest challenger?

Eisenkot, who served as the Israeli army chief from 2015 to 2019, began his military career in the Golani Brigade in 1978.

He was born to Moroccan immigrants and is the second of nine siblings.

His political career started in August 2022 with Benny Gantz's National Unity party.

After joining Netanyahu's war cabinet after the October 7, 2023 attack, he resigned in June 2024 over a lack of post-war planning.