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Home / News / World News / Israel elections: Who is Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's biggest challenger?
Israel elections: Who is Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's biggest challenger?
Eisenkot's Yashar party is projected to win 20-23 seats in the Knesset

Israel elections: Who is Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's biggest challenger?

By Snehil Singh
Oct 25, 2026
01:43 pm
What's the story

Gadi Eisenkot, a former Israeli army chief, is emerging as a major contender against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming elections on October 27. His Yashar party is projected to win 20-23 seats in the Knesset, surpassing Netanyahu's Likud party. If he wins, Eisenkot would be Israel's first Mizrahi prime minister. However, neither bloc appears likely to secure the 61 seats required for a majority government.

Career path

Early life and military career

Eisenkot, who served as the Israeli army chief from 2015 to 2019, began his military career in the Golani Brigade in 1978.

He was born to Moroccan immigrants and is the second of nine siblings.

His political career started in August 2022 with Benny Gantz's National Unity party.

After joining Netanyahu's war cabinet after the October 7, 2023 attack, he resigned in June 2024 over a lack of post-war planning.

Personal impact

Personal loss and campaign promises

Eisenkot's campaign is deeply personal as he lost his youngest son, Gal, in Gaza in December 2023.

He has promised a state inquiry into the October 7 attack, which Netanyahu has resisted.

His campaign also includes national service for all citizens and a promise to end Hamas's rule in Gaza within 18 months.

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Political vision

Criticism of Netanyahu and potential challenges

Eisenkot has been critical of Netanyahu's leadership, accusing him of waging "forever wars" and weakening international support.

He wants to govern even without 61 seats, possibly with outside support from Arab parties. However, right-wing parties may refuse such an arrangement.

His campaign promises include rooting out "Jewish terrorists" in the West Bank and halting annexation efforts, but he opposes a two-state solution like Netanyahu.

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Political shift

Potential impact on regional diplomacy

If elected, Eisenkot's government would likely be more moderate without far-right partners Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

This could potentially give US President Donald Trump more room for regional diplomacy.

Despite his party's rise, securing a majority remains a challenge for Eisenkot in unseating Netanyahu as Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

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