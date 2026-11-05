Gadi Eisenkot secures 67 endorsements to try forming Israeli government

Big news in Israeli politics: Former defense chief and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, after consultations with President Isaac Herzog, just secured 67 endorsements, clearing the majority needed to try building a new government.

His support comes from a mix of the Jewish-led opposition bloc, Ra'am's 8 seats, and the Joint List.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's backing has dropped to just 46 seats after his longtime ally United Torah Judaism (UTJ) sat out over broken promises on military exemptions for religious students.