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Home / News / World News / Bangladesh: 13 garment factories shut amid workers' wage protests
Bangladesh: 13 garment factories shut amid workers' wage protests
The protests come just before a wage board meeting

Bangladesh: 13 garment factories shut amid workers' wage protests

By Snehil Singh
Nov 15, 2026
04:45 pm
What's the story

Bangladesh is witnessing a wave of labor unrest as 13 garment factories have been shut indefinitely. AT the same time, five others have declared a one-day holiday. The closures come as workers intensify protests demanding an increase in their minimum monthly wage. Meanwhile, the development takes place just a day before the government-appointed wage board's meeting to discuss a new pay structure.

Protest escalation

Police deployed to control situation

The protests have been concentrated in Gazipur's Konabari and Mouchak areas, where police had to resort to tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the crowds.

Factory owners reported that around 50 units in the industrial zone were closed.

"Workers made attempts to gather at different locations this morning, but law enforcement personnel prevented them with their prompt actions and remain deployed at every key point in the industrial area," Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Amzad Hossain said.

Wage demands

Protests demanding wage hike

The protesting workers are demanding a monthly wage hike from 12,500 taka (about $100) to 30,000 taka (about $240).

They argue that their current wages are not enough to cover the rising cost of living.

In response to the unrest, authorities have deployed 13 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh along with police in riot gear and the elite Special Response Battalion.

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Wage board

Minimum wage board set up

The government had set up a Minimum Wage Board on November 1 to recommend a new pay structure.

The board is expected to finalize its recommendations by the end of November, with new wages likely to be implemented from December 1.

Workers will receive their first salaries under the revised structure in January.

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Export concerns

Fears of export disruptions

The unrest has raised fears of disruptions to exports during the peak production season for spring and summer orders.

Factory owners have warned that prolonged shutdowns could delay shipments and lead to cancellations.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said its representatives would attend Monday's meeting to submit their proposal, but warned that its participation in subsequent discussions would depend on the situation.

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