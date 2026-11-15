Bangladesh: 13 garment factories shut amid workers' wage protests

The protests have been concentrated in Gazipur's Konabari and Mouchak areas, where police had to resort to tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the crowds.

Factory owners reported that around 50 units in the industrial zone were closed.

"Workers made attempts to gather at different locations this morning, but law enforcement personnel prevented them with their prompt actions and remain deployed at every key point in the industrial area," Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Amzad Hossain said.