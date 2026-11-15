Bangladesh: 13 garment factories shut amid workers' wage protests
What's the story
Bangladesh is witnessing a wave of labor unrest as 13 garment factories have been shut indefinitely. AT the same time, five others have declared a one-day holiday. The closures come as workers intensify protests demanding an increase in their minimum monthly wage. Meanwhile, the development takes place just a day before the government-appointed wage board's meeting to discuss a new pay structure.
Protest escalation
Police deployed to control situation
The protests have been concentrated in Gazipur's Konabari and Mouchak areas, where police had to resort to tear gas and sound grenades to disperse the crowds.
Factory owners reported that around 50 units in the industrial zone were closed.
"Workers made attempts to gather at different locations this morning, but law enforcement personnel prevented them with their prompt actions and remain deployed at every key point in the industrial area," Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Amzad Hossain said.
Wage demands
Protests demanding wage hike
The protesting workers are demanding a monthly wage hike from 12,500 taka (about $100) to 30,000 taka (about $240).
They argue that their current wages are not enough to cover the rising cost of living.
In response to the unrest, authorities have deployed 13 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh along with police in riot gear and the elite Special Response Battalion.
Wage board
Minimum wage board set up
The government had set up a Minimum Wage Board on November 1 to recommend a new pay structure.
The board is expected to finalize its recommendations by the end of November, with new wages likely to be implemented from December 1.
Workers will receive their first salaries under the revised structure in January.
Export concerns
Fears of export disruptions
The unrest has raised fears of disruptions to exports during the peak production season for spring and summer orders.
Factory owners have warned that prolonged shutdowns could delay shipments and lead to cancellations.
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said its representatives would attend Monday's meeting to submit their proposal, but warned that its participation in subsequent discussions would depend on the situation.