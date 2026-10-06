German domestic intelligence warns Chinese technology has substantial shortcomings
Germany's domestic intelligence agency is sounding the alarm about Chinese-made tech, saying these products have "substantial shortcomings" that could put users at risk.
Sinan Selen, who leads the agency, told parliament that data from equipment ranging from electric vehicles to robot vacuum cleaners could be passed on to "state agencies" because it is "not being properly protected."
Germany phases out Chinese 5G components
With worries growing about relying too much on Chinese technology, think 5G networks and even robot vacuums, Germany is starting to phase out certain Chinese components from its 5G networks and limiting investments in sensitive sectors like chipmaking.
The government now sees China as both a competitor and a systemic rival, as well as a partner, trying to balance economic ties while keeping security in check.