German spy chief warns Russia escalating shadow war against democracies

Martin Jaeger, head of Germany's intelligence agency, shared that Russian operations are getting bolder and are meant to test how far Germany will go.

While a full-on attack isn't expected, smaller-scale threats, like a hybrid campaign of drone and cyber attacks and intimidation, are on the rise.

With the war in Ukraine adding pressure, Germany is planning to give its intelligence agencies more power to actively defend against these new tactics, if parliament approves new legislation.

As Jaeger put it, Russia is putting us to the test and closely watching how we handle this situation.

From the perspective of the Kremlin leadership, any sign of wavering invites them to further increase the pressure on Germany, so Germany's moving from its usual low-key approach to something much more proactive.