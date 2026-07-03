Germany bans workers from taking sick leave 

Reform goals

Ending practice of short sick leaves

Previously, workers could call in sick for up to three days without visiting a doctor, or they could call a doctor and ask for certification of one week. Now employers can ask for a doctor's certificate from the first day a person is on sick leave. The German chancellor told reporters that the country's sick days were "too high." "We are creating a set of tools that will enable those involved, both employees and companies, to correct this," Merz said.