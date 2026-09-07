Who is Ulrich Siegmund, leader of Germany's far-right AfD?
What's the story
The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, led by 35-year-old Ulrich Siegmund, has won a historic victory in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliamentary election. The party won 43.8% of the vote and secured 39 seats in the 83-member Landtag. The result is a major blow to Chancellor Friedrich Merz's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which saw its regional vote share halved since the last election in 2021.
Political ascent
Who is Ulrich Siegmund?
Siegmund's political career began in the CDU youth wing in 2008, but he left over disagreements with Chancellor Angela Merkel's policies.
He then joined the AfD and was elected to the Saxony-Anhalt Landtag in 2016.
His campaign strategy combined traditional far-right ideology with modern digital marketing techniques, making him popular among younger voters and disillusioned working-class communities.
Radical views
Controversial campaign promises
Siegmund's political platform has drawn scrutiny from intelligence agencies and civil rights organizations.
The Saxony-Anhalt State Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the state branch of AfD as a "confirmed right-wing extremist organization."
His campaign promises included mass deportations for illegal immigrants, abolition of certain government departments, and banning gender-inclusive language in public schools.
Political impact
Implications for federal government
Siegmund's victory could have far-reaching effects on the federal government in Berlin.
His win comes as Merz's national governing coalition faces low public approval ratings and economic stagnation.
Nationwide surveys put AfD at around 28% across Germany, ahead of Merz's CDU/CSU alliance at 20%.
Political scientists see this result as a vote of no confidence in the federal government.
Coalition talks
Legislative power and government formation
With 39 seats, Siegmund and AfD have significant legislative power but are three seats short of an absolute majority. This could lead to a constitutional showdown over government formation in Magdeburg.
Before the election, Siegmund said he would only seek the office of minister-president if AfD won an absolute majority.
After the election results, AfD co-leader Alice Weidel said they are willing to work with all democratic forces to reform Saxony-Anhalt.