Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away at 91

Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian fashion designer who revolutionized the industry with his unstructured looks, has died at the age of 91. The news was announced by his company on Thursday. "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," it said in a statement.

Fashion legacy Armani's empire Armani, who was often referred to as "Re Giorgio" or King Giorgio, was a master of modern Italian style and elegance. He had a unique combination of design flair and business acumen that helped him run a company with an annual turnover of around €2.3 billion. His vast portfolio included the Giorgio Armani and Emporio Armani lines, the haute couture label Armani Prive, and an interior design line called Armani Casa.

Design philosophy His 1st show introduced 'soft power dressing' Armani's first 1975 show introduced the concept of soft power dressing and earned him the title "King of the Blazer." He proposed fluid suiting with longer-cut jackets and loosely pleated trousers, a departure from traditional structured designs. His muted color palette became synonymous with stealth wealth long before "quiet luxury" was a thing.

Hollywood impact His designs gained fame from Gere's 'American Gigolo' outfits Armani's designs gained international fame when Richard Gere wore them in "American Gigolo." Diane Keaton was the first to wear Armani at the Oscars in 1978, followed by Jodie Foster and Julia Roberts. Born in Piacenza, Italy, in 1934, Armani initially studied medicine before switching to fashion. He launched his label at age 41 with partner Sergio Galeotti's support.