Girls strangulated during 'rough, fetish sex', buried at Epstein's ranch

New documents from the Epstein Files have revealed shocking details about the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. According to an email, two "foreign girls" were allegedly buried near Epstein's ranch after dying from "rough, fetish sex." The email was sent by a former employee of Epstein to a person named Edward as his "insurance in case of future litigation against EPSTEIN."

Burial orders Email also had links to videos of underage girls The email, which has now been forwarded to the FBI, states that "somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G." The sender claimed these girls died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex. The email also includes links to videos allegedly showing Epstein having sex with a minor and other underage girls.

Abuse location Email begins with a warning about its sensitive nature The email mentions Zorro Ranch as the site of these incidents. This is one of Epstein's properties in New Mexico, where he and others are said to have sexually abused girls. The email begins with a warning about its sensitive nature and ends with a disclaimer saying it comes from someone who has "been there and seen it all" as a former staff member at Zorro.

