A Frenchman, Dominique Pelicot, has been convicted for raping his ex-wife, Gisele, and allowing others to do the same over a decade.

The case, which also involved charges of attempted rape and indecent imagery, has sparked nationwide protests and ignited debates on French consent laws, which require proof of intent for rape convictions.

Gisele's public fight for justice has been hailed as a beacon of bravery against sexual violence. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The attacks occurred between 2011 and 2020

Frenchman who raped, let others rape wife for decade, convicted

By Chanshimla Varah 02:54 pm Dec 19, 202402:54 pm

What's the story A French court has convicted Dominique Pelicot of aggravated rape in a weeks-long mass rape trial that has shocked France and appalled the world. The conviction comes after he confessed to drugging his ex-wife, Gisele Pelicot, and enabling her rape by dozens of men. The assaults occurred between 2011 and 2020, when Dominique was arrested. Police discovered thousands of images and videos of the torture on his computer files, which helped them identify further culprits.

Survivor

Gisele Pelicot emerges as symbol of courage amid trial

Gisele, who insisted on using her full name and having the trial open to the public, has become a beacon of bravery in the battle against sexual violence. She attended the court proceedings in Avignon with her daughter. Supporters gathered outside the courthouse with signs reading, "Thank you for your courage." The trial began on September 2, with Gisele confronting her ex-husband and other accused men almost daily.

Controversy

Pelicot's conviction sparks debate on French consent laws

Dominique has been jailed for 20 years for drugging Gisèle and recruiting strangers to rape her. He was also found guilty of attempted aggravated rape on one of the co-accused, Jean Pierre Marechal's wife, Cillia, as well as taking obscene photographs of his daughter Caroline and daughters-in-law Aurore and Celine. The case has sparked protests across France, highlighting contentious laws on sexual consent. French law requires proof of intent to rape for convictions, a demand some experts say hinders justice.

Charges

Convicts included firefighters, lorry drivers, soldiers

The 72-year-old was on trial with 50 other men, the bulk of whom rejected claims of rape. The majority of the 50 came from cities and villages within a 50-kilometer (30-mile) radius of the Pelicots' home village of Mazan. They include firefighters, lorry drivers, soldiers, security guards, a journalist, and a DJ. All of them were found guilty of aggravated rape, with several also charged with possessing child abuse images.