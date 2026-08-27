'Glacier collapse' caused Nepal flash floods, says USGS

"This event was initially reported as a magnitude 4.4 earthquake. Additional analysis of nearby seismic stations, long-period seismic waves, and satellite imagery led to the determination that the seismic event was instead a glacial collapse and debris flow, and that no earthquake had occurred," it said.

The USGS later revised its assessment, saying, "A magnitude 5.2 seismic event occurred near the border between Nepal and China on August 26 at 8:37am local time."