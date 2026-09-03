Feminist trailblazer and social movement activist Gloria Steinem dies 

Steinem later on co-founded Ms. magazine in 1971, which became a platform for feminist voices and issues.

The publication was groundbreaking. It became the first national publication to feature domestic violence on its cover in 1976.

She also co-founded the National Women's Political Caucus in 1971 to boost female representation in politics.

Her work earned her numerous accolades, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Barack Obama when she was 79.