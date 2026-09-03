Feminist trailblazer and social movement activist Gloria Steinem dies
What's the story
Gloria Steinem, the pioneering feminist activist and journalist who transformed women's rights in America, has died aged 92. She passed away peacefully at her New York City home on Wednesday. "Gloria's near-century on earth were years well-lived," her official Instagram page announced. She "lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humor," the statement added.
Background
Early life and career beginnings
Born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 25, 1934, Steinem spent much of her childhood crisscrossing the country with her mother, Ruth and her sister, Susanne, due to the work of her father as a traveling antiques salesman.
She graduated from Smith College in 1956 with a degree in government.
Her career took off after she went undercover as a Playboy bunny for a 1963 exposé on working conditions at Hugh Hefner's clubs.
Publication impact
Co-founding of 'Ms.' magazine
Steinem later on co-founded Ms. magazine in 1971, which became a platform for feminist voices and issues.
The publication was groundbreaking. It became the first national publication to feature domestic violence on its cover in 1976.
She also co-founded the National Women's Political Caucus in 1971 to boost female representation in politics.
Her work earned her numerous accolades, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Barack Obama when she was 79.
Activism accolades
Advocacy for women's rights
Steinem dedicated her life to causes such as reproductive freedom, domestic violence prevention, and workplace gender inequalities.
She was the face of a movement that significantly improved women's rights, allowing them to finally apply for credit cards without a man's signature, gain admission to Ivy League schools that previously barred them, and legally have abortions in the United States.
Personal legacy
Marriage and media portrayal
She didn't marry until she was 66, when she married businessman and environmentalist David Bale, the father of actor Christian Bale, in 2000, surprising many as she had long dismissed marriage.
She later said marriage had changed, allowing for equal partnerships.
Steinem battled breast cancer in the 1980s before being diagnosed with trigeminal neuralgia, a severe nerve condition, in the 1990s.
Her life was depicted in the FX miniseries "Mrs. America" in 2020 on Hulu.