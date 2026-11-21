Goldy Brar placed on FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
What's the story
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest. Brar is alleged to be a North American leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group (OCG), which operates in the United States and Canada.
Criminal charges
Brar is a dangerous individual: FBI
The FBI has accused Brar of multiple federal offenses, including racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute.
He is also said to have helped direct the Bishnoi enterprise's activities across several countries.
"Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is a dangerous individual," Patrick Grandy, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Los Angeles Field Office, said.
Criminal enterprise
Indictment details killing, cocaine theft
The indictment against Brar alleges that he was a trusted lieutenant of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is accused of running a criminal enterprise from prison in India.
One case cited involves the killing of a prominent political and religious figure from Punjab in Canada on June 18, 2023.
The indictment also claims members of the Bishnoi enterprise stole around 520kg of cocaine from rival gangs between March 2024 and July 2025.
Federal investigation
Operation Hardball led to indictments of 37 defendants
Brar's addition to the FBI list comes after Operation Hardball, a federal probe into India-based transnational organized crime groups.
The operation has led to indictments against 37 defendants linked to racketeering and targeted killings.
First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli emphasized the administration's commitment to tackling such gangs, saying they will "ensure they never see the outside of a prison again."
International collaboration
Canada offers reward for Brar's arrest
On November 19, Canada announced a separate reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to Brar's arrest.
He is wanted under a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the killing of Sukhdool Singh Gill in Winnipeg on September 20, 2023.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also welcomed Brar's addition to the FBI list, and the FBI warned he is extremely violent, armed, and dangerous.