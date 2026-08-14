Gorkha ex-servicemen protest in Nepal, seek resumption of Agnipath recruitment
What's the story
A group of former Gorkha soldiers and their supporters have staged a protest in Pokhara, Nepal. They are demanding the resumption of recruitment into the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the federal government, seeking immediate resumption of recruitment and renewal of ex-servicemen organizations using "soldier" in their names.
Tradition at risk
Gorkha soldiers have served the Indian Army for generations
Brigade Chairman Colonel Krishna Bahadur Khatri said the recruitment freeze threatens a tradition associated with generations of Gorkha soldiers.
He argued that the Agnipath scheme could provide Nepali youths an alternative to difficult and low-paid overseas employment.
The memorandum stated, "During the four-year period, youth earn approximately 4.5 to 5 million rupees with various facilities."
Recruitment disruption
Recruitment of Gorkhas disrupted by COVID-19 and Agnipath scheme
The Indian government launched the Agnipath scheme in 2022, introducing a new recruitment model for the armed forces.
Under this scheme, recruits serve for four years as "Agniveers," with up to 25% being retained for longer service.
However, the introduction of this scheme has disrupted Gorkha recruitment, which had already been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Upcoming visit
More protests threatened if demands not met
The protests come ahead of Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth's scheduled five-day visit to Nepal from August 16.
During his visit, he will be conferred the honorary rank of "General of the Nepali Army" by President Ramchandra Paudel.
The Gorkha protesters have warned of more demonstrations if their demands aren't addressed.
Recruitment history
Recruitment of Gorkhas a key aspect of India-Nepal military relations
Historically, Nepali citizens have served in both the British Indian Army and the Indian Army after India's Independence.
An agreement between India, Britain, and Nepal allowed Gorkhas to continue serving in the Indian Army post-independence.
The recruitment of Gorkhas has been a key aspect of India-Nepal military relations for centuries.