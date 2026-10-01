Government backed troops surround Houthi held Mocha cutting supply route
World
Big moves in Yemen: government-backed troops have now surrounded Mocha, a historic port city, and cut off the only supply route to the Houthi-held city of Mocha.
This comes after Houthis took over the city last month and expanded along the Red Sea coast, ramping up tensions since fighting restarted in July.
Giants Brigades confirm Yemen airfield seizure
Mocha isn't just any city: it's significant for global shipping and is crucial for global shipping.
Government forces (with Saudi support) have also seized a key airfield nearby, cutting the road linking the Dhubab district to the Bab al-Mandab area.
The Giants Brigades confirmed this progress on Monday.
For now, Houthis (who still control much of northwest Yemen) haven't commented on these latest advances.