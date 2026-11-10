Grace Meng reintroduces Diwali Day Act in US Congress
World
The Diwali Day Act is back in the US Congress, thanks to Congresswoman Grace Meng and support from 19 lawmakers, including five of Indian origin.
If it passes, Diwali could officially become a federal holiday.
Meng says this move will help more people understand why the festival matters so much.
Diwali bill counters anti-South Asian hate
Diwali is celebrated by billions of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists worldwide as a time for togetherness and reflection.
Making it a federal holiday would not only mark its importance but also send a positive message against anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate.
The bill has backing from major community groups, and Meng is also the author of the Lunar New Year Day Act, which seeks to establish Lunar New Year as a federally recognized holiday.