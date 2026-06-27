PM Modi accorded warm welcome in Seychelles
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora on his arrival in Seychelles. According to PTI, the reception took place at the Seychelles International Airport, where President Patrick Herminie and a high-level delegation were present. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was also accorded to the prime minister.
Cultural welcome
Modi plants tree, feeds tortoises
The Indian diaspora in Seychelles showcased their cultural heritage with a dance performance from Kutch. Modi appreciated their efforts on social media, saying, "Amazing cultural connect!" He also visited the National Botanical Garden with President Herminie for a tree plantation drive. During this visit, he fed native Aldabra giant tortoises.
Diplomatic mission
Modi's visit to strengthen India-Seychelles ties
Modi is on a three-day official visit to Seychelles at the invitation of President Herminie. The visit will include talks between the two leaders and participation in the golden jubilee celebrations of Seychelles's National Day as the Guest of Honour. Before leaving New Delhi, Modi called Seychelles a valued maritime neighbor and key partner in India's "Vision MAHASAGAR."
Celebration participation
Indian armed forces, navy to participate in celebrations
The visit will also see the participation of a contingent of Indian armed forces and two ships of the Indian Navy in the National Day celebrations. Modi will address the National Assembly of Seychelles and interact with members of the Indian diaspora during his visit. The prime minister's visit is aimed at further strengthening India-Seychelles ties and enhancing cooperation for mutual benefit.