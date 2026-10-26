Greece approves ban blocking under 15s from major social platforms

Instead of using your exact birthday, the law counts everyone as turning a year older on January 1.

So if even one person in your school group is under 15 by that date, the whole group could be affected.

The rules target platforms, not users, so adults and tourists won't get in trouble for logging on.

Meanwhile, the EU has proposed the KIDS Act, which would allow parent-managed accounts for 13- and 14-year-olds.