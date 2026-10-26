Greece approves ban blocking under 15s from major social platforms
Greece has approved a ban that will take effect on January 1, 2027, once it is formally published, which will block anyone under 15 from using big social media apps like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn starting January 1, 2027.
Platforms will have to check users' ages with special tools and the government's Kids Wallet app to keep younger teens off.
January 1 age cutoff, platforms targeted
Instead of using your exact birthday, the law counts everyone as turning a year older on January 1.
So if even one person in your school group is under 15 by that date, the whole group could be affected.
The rules target platforms, not users, so adults and tourists won't get in trouble for logging on.
Meanwhile, the EU has proposed the KIDS Act, which would allow parent-managed accounts for 13- and 14-year-olds.