Trump-linked oil firm eyes drilling in Greenland without permission
What's the story
An American oil company with links to Donald Trump is gearing up to drill wells in remote Greenland. The move comes despite the fact that the company has not yet received permission from local authorities. The development has prompted a "strong warning" from the government of Greenland, which stressed that no approval had been granted for such activities.
Company intentions
Company to spend $60M on drilling 2 wells
Greenland Energy, a Texas-based company founded last year, claims there could be $1 trillion worth of crude oil under the Jameson Land area.
The firm has announced plans to spend $60 million on drilling two wells for exploration purposes.
However, despite halting new oil licenses in 2021 due to environmental concerns, a UK firm had already secured exploration rights in Jameson Land.
Media project
Firm hired Dr. Phil to make documentary series
Greenland Energy has hired Phil McGraw, aka Dr. Phil, to produce a documentary series about their exploration efforts.
The company has also appointed a US Navy veteran as a director.
This veteran is currently working on Golden Dome, the missile defense plan for which Trump says controlling Greenland is vital.
Project oversight
Chair of Greenland Energy enjoys access to Trump's circle
Larry Swets, the chair of Greenland Energy and a major shareholder, appears to enjoy access to Trump's circle.
He has claimed that the oil project is "not related to American annexation."
However, after a company representative falsely claimed at a community meeting in June that it had permission to land drilling equipment, Swets said, "Our enthusiasm for the project led us to communicate in a way that created confusion."
Equipment arrival
Letter sent to shareholders says 'optimistic' about approvals
In July, locals in the sparsely populated area spotted a tug bringing a barge ashore and offloading containers.
The Greenland government confirmed that the aim was to deliver equipment for planned oil exploration drilling.
A letter sent to shareholders by Greenland Energy on Thursday said recent meetings with regulatory authorities had been constructive, and they were optimistic about getting approvals needed for drilling.