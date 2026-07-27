'True meaning of people power': Greta Thunberg hails CJP-led protest
What's the story
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has expressed her support for the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protest over alleged irregularities in India's education system. Speaking at a rally organized by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) in London, Thunberg praised the Indian students' movement as an example of "the true meaning of people power." She said their struggle for justice was a shared cause that needed global solidarity.
Protest impact
SFI UK celebrated the success of the student movement
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) UK celebrated the success of the student movement in London.
The protest, which started on June 20, ended after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had led a 36-day agitation demanding justice for students affected by a NEET paper leak and compensation for families of students who died by suicide.
Continued struggle
SFI UK said, 'Our fight is not over yet.'
The SFI UK said, "SFI UK salutes the struggle of the student movement and its success in pushing the education minister to resign."
However, they also noted that their fight is not over yet.
The CJP had called off its agitation after getting some of its demands met, including withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.
Ongoing challenges
CJP leader Dipke thanked supporters across India for their backing
Terming the past 36 days "really, really difficult," CJP leader Dipke thanked supporters across India for their backing during the protest.
The protest had gained momentum after police action against demonstrators on July 20 and received support from several student organizations and activists, including Sonam Wangchuk, who undertook a hunger strike in solidarity with the movement.