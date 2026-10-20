Griffin J. John II killed 4 at Bend elementary school
World
A 16-year-old Griffin J. John II opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, killing three students and a teacher.
The gun, a Maverick 88 shotgun, was a birthday present from his mother just two months ago.
Police are now investigating John's motive, and parents' attorneys are investigating the school's protocols and how the teenage gunman got his weapon.
Neighbor stops shooter, parents question safety
The violence ended when a local resident, Kaylub Giamanco, intervened and shot John II before more people could be hurt.
Two others were injured during the chaos.
Now, parents are questioning how a teen got access to the weapon and if the school did enough to keep students safe.