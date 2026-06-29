Russian soldiers' life expectancy on frontline is 20 minutes: Report
What's the story
The average life expectancy of a Russian soldier on the frontlines in Ukraine has reportedly dropped to just 20-35 minutes. This shocking revelation was made by Russian war bloggers and reported by the investigative outlet Astra. The reports come amid an increase in casualties for Russia, with estimates saying they are losing eight soldiers for every Ukrainian casualty.
Deployment details
Soldiers sent to combat zones with only 10-21 days training
Reportedly, the Russian military is sending soldiers to combat zones with only 10-21 days of training. This is a stark contrast to the past, when soldiers were given extensive training before being deployed. The high casualty rate is largely due to Ukraine's drone warfare campaign, which has targeted not just military installations but also energy infrastructure deep inside Russia.
Recruitment challenges
Russia continues to recruit new troops
Despite the high casualties, Russia continues to recruit new troops. In late 2025, over 420,000 soldiers signed year-long military contracts, as per the New York Post. However, state media reports indicate a 30% drop in recruitment this year. To attract new recruits, authorities are offering signing bonuses of up to $80,000 and debt relief of up to $140,000, huge incentives in a country where the average monthly salary is around $1,000.
Presidential acknowledgment
Putin admits Russia going through difficult period
Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted that Russia is going through a "difficult period," but he remains confident that the country will overcome its challenges. He said they are aware of the problems and are responding to them while ensuring national security. Meanwhile, military bloggers speculate that another wave of mobilization may be needed if no peace deal is reached soon.