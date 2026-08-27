Russian officials fear Putin may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
What's the story
A growing number of Russian officials are reportedly worried that President Vladimir Putin might resort to using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine as peace talks remain stalled and the war continues without any resolution. However, this is seen as a last-resort scenario. The possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons has long been a major fear among Western policymakers. Putin has repeatedly used nuclear rhetoric during the war "to intimidate Ukraine's western allies into reducing support for its defense."
Diplomatic efforts
'An extreme response is viewed as possible'
"An extreme response is viewed as possible because the only outcome worse than continuing the war for Putin would be losing it," Bloomberg reported.
Tactical nuclear weapons differ from strategic ones in that they have a shorter range and lower yield. They are intended for use on the battlefield, but an explosion and the subsequent radioactive contamination might have far-reaching consequences.
Rising tensions
Russia could escalate hybrid war against Europe: US intelligence
For weeks, intelligence reports have warned of a possible escalation by Russia.
The Wall Street Journal reported that US intelligence assessed Russia could escalate its hybrid war against Europe through a limited ground incursion or cyberattacks until 2029.
Another assessment indicated Russia was mulling armed provocations inside Poland, including missile strikes on critical infrastructure.
Amid these reports, CIA Director John Ratcliffe paid a surprise visit to Moscow this week for urgent talks with Russian officials.
Escalation plans
Putin plans to intensify missile attacks on Ukraine
The Trump administration has not disclosed the purpose of the visit, but Politico reported that Ratcliffe warned Russia against escalating the conflict with European countries, particularly in the Baltics.
Along with the nuclear strike threat, Russia is considering stepping up ballistic missile strikes on Ukraine, including against Kyiv and infrastructure in other cities.
According to Bloomberg, the Kremlin believes peace talks have reached a dead end and that diplomatic efforts have thus far failed to achieve the desired goal.