Gulf nations plan pipelines and port links says HSBC CEO
With ongoing conflicts making the Strait of Hormuz risky, Gulf countries are planning new pipelines and logistics routes to keep oil and gas flowing.
HSBC's CEO Georges Elhedery shared that big investments are coming to connect energy production directly to ports, so supplies can move even if traditional routes are blocked.
Gulf pipeline plan worth $1.4 trillion
These projects are part of a massive $1.4 trillion pipeline plan, with $872 billion in individual project packages.
Even with all the turmoil, investors still see the Gulf as a hotspot: a recent HSBC survey backed this up.
But it's not all smooth sailing: the World Bank expects the region's economy to shrink by 1.3% in 2026 before bouncing back by 2027, and Saudi Arabia has pushed its major investment conference to that year due to unrest.