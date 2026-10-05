Gulfstream G100 carrying 6 including 4 Canadians missing near Nantucket
World
An Ontario-based medical jet disappeared over the Atlantic while flying from Bermuda to Boston.
The Gulfstream G100, carrying six people (including four Canadians), reported electrical problems and declared an emergency before losing contact near Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Coast Guard suspends search after debris
After a 66-hour search covering thousands of miles, the US Coast Guard found debris but no survivors and has now suspended efforts.
Latitude Air Ambulance called it a tragic loss, saying its focus is on supporting families and honoring the dedication of the crew.