White House dinner shooting aftermath: 'Wine Gate' controversy explained
What's the story
The recent White House Correspondents' Association dinner was marred by a shooting incident, leaving attendees in shock. The event, held at the Washington Hilton hotel, was attended by US President Donald Trump and his Cabinet members. The chaos began when gunfire erupted near a security checkpoint on an upper floor of the hotel. However, internet users found another peculiarity beyond the grim nature of the event: "Wine Gate."
Incident details
Who is Cole Allen?
The suspect, identified as Cole Allen, a California teacher, fired rounds from a shotgun that hit a Secret Service agent. The agent was later discharged from the hospital with no other injuries reported. Amid this chaos, videos surfaced showing what appeared to be social-media accusations of people taking wine bottles from tables as security forces evacuated guests.
Online reaction
Media rot or just a joke?
The incident has sparked a debate online, with some accusing journalists of "looting" wine bottles during the evacuation. The term "Wine Gate" started trending on social media as clips of people allegedly taking wine bottles circulated. Critics slammed this behavior as a sign of "media rot," while others joked about it on platforms like X (formerly Twitter).
Twitter Post
Social media post alleging journalists took wine bottles while leaving
Bro they are removing the journos from the ballroom and journos are taking all the booze with them two bottles at a time LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Y44V07lpro— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 26, 2026
Attendee response
Tables were being set for the main course
The event, which was attended by around 2,600 journalists and their guests, had just started serving salad courses and glasses of wine when the shooting occurred. President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were seated at a long head table with Vice President Vance and other dignitaries. Secret Service agents quickly evacuated them from the ballroom after shots rang out.