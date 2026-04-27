White House dinner shooting aftermath: 'Wine Gate' controversy explained

The recent White House Correspondents' Association dinner was marred by a shooting incident, leaving attendees in shock. The event, held at the Washington Hilton hotel, was attended by US President Donald Trump and his Cabinet members. The chaos began when gunfire erupted near a security checkpoint on an upper floor of the hotel. However, internet users found another peculiarity beyond the grim nature of the event: "Wine Gate."

Incident details Who is Cole Allen? The suspect, identified as Cole Allen, a California teacher, fired rounds from a shotgun that hit a Secret Service agent. The agent was later discharged from the hospital with no other injuries reported. Amid this chaos, videos surfaced showing what appeared to be social-media accusations of people taking wine bottles from tables as security forces evacuated guests.

Online reaction Media rot or just a joke? The incident has sparked a debate online, with some accusing journalists of "looting" wine bottles during the evacuation. The term "Wine Gate" started trending on social media as clips of people allegedly taking wine bottles circulated. Critics slammed this behavior as a sign of "media rot," while others joked about it on platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

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Twitter Post Social media post alleging journalists took wine bottles while leaving Bro they are removing the journos from the ballroom and journos are taking all the booze with them two bottles at a time LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Y44V07lpro — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 26, 2026

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