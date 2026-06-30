Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui sentenced to 30 years in prison
What's the story
Guo Wengui, once regarded as one of China's wealthiest businessmen, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in the United States for his involvement in a billion dollar fraud scheme. The former property tycoon fled China in 2017 and later reinvented himself as a critic of the Communist Party while building a large online following. However, he was eventually convicted on charges of racketeering, fraud, and money laundering.
Scam details
What did US Attorney Sean S Buckley say?
US Attorney Sean S Buckley said, "Rather than being satisfied with the many legitimate opportunities afforded to him, Guo exploited the trust that thousands had placed in him for his own greed." He added, "Today's sentence shows that fame and wealth do not place you above the law." Prosecutors allege that between 2018 and 2023, Guo raised over $1 billion from online followers through investment and cryptocurrency schemes.
Lifestyle funding
Money raised used to fund extravagant lifestyle
The money raised by Guo was allegedly used to fund his extravagant lifestyle, which included a 50,000-square-foot mansion, a $1 million Lamborghini, and a $37 million yacht. He denied the allegations, claiming that the funds were used for his political activism. Before fleeing China, Guo had built a fortune as a property developer with close ties to government officials.
Notable associations
Guo formed ties with Steve Bannon
In the US, Guo formed ties with several high-profile individuals, including Steve Bannon, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump. The two often appeared together in online videos and launched the New Federal State of China campaign in 2020 to overthrow the Chinese Communist Party. Later that year, Bannon was arrested on Guo's yacht in Connecticut over unrelated fraud charges related to a non-profit effort to build a US-Mexico border wall.