Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui sentenced to 30 years in prison

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What did US Attorney Sean S Buckley say?

US Attorney Sean S Buckley said, "Rather than being satisfied with the many legitimate opportunities afforded to him, Guo exploited the trust that thousands had placed in him for his own greed." He added, "Today's sentence shows that fame and wealth do not place you above the law." Prosecutors allege that between 2018 and 2023, Guo raised over $1 billion from online followers through investment and cryptocurrency schemes.