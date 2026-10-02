Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals late partner Urker's cause of death

Blanchard also called for compassion for Urker, who faced intense public scrutiny and online harassment during their relationship.

"Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit," she said.

"The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure."

She hopes his death serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, headline, and comment.