Gypsy Rose Blanchard reveals late partner Urker's cause of death
What's the story
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the daughter of Dee Dee Blanchard, has spoken out about the death of her partner Ken Urker. Speaking to PEOPLE, she revealed that he overdosed at his home in Raceland, Louisiana. "I don't know if it was intentional or not," she said. "He was not in a good state of mind lately."
Grief
'I've screamed until my throat burns'
Blanchard said, "I'm in disbelief. I can't think. I've screamed until my throat burns."
Urker was found dead on his 34th birthday.
The Lafourche Sheriff's Office responded to a residence at approximately 6:15pm and found Urker dead upon arrival.
The investigation into his death is still ongoing.
Tribute
'He will forever be my soulmate and...'
Blanchard described Urker as an "amazing father" and the love of her life.
"Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved."
"He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase," she told PEOPLE.
The couple shares a daughter named Aurora Raina Urker, born in December 2024.
Advocacy
Blanchard calls for compassion for Urker
Blanchard also called for compassion for Urker, who faced intense public scrutiny and online harassment during their relationship.
"Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit," she said.
"The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure."
She hopes his death serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, headline, and comment.
Relationship history
Brief history of Blanchard and Urker's relationship
Blanchard and Urker first met while she was serving time for her mother's murder. They got engaged in October 2018 but later broke up.
The couple got back together in August 2019, separated again for several years, during which Blanchard married and split from Ryan Anderson.
She announced her separation from Anderson four months after her release from prison in December 2023.
She reconciled with Urker in April 2024 before welcoming their daughter Aurora eight months later.